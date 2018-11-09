Teen saved by Narcan in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Deputies used Narcan to help revive a teen who they suspected had overdosed.
The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said on the evening of November 7, a 15-year-old reportedly overdosed at a home on Brandy Lane.
When deputies arrived at the address, they found the teen unconscious on a bed, laboring to breath with a weak pulse.
Narcan, a drug to counteract opioids, was immediately administered. A short time later, the teen’s breathing and pulse improved, allowing transport to the hospital.
An investigation revealed the teen likely overdosed on multiple prescription medications, JCSO said.
“Deputies from the sheriff’s office have used Narcan successfully several times in the last year since initially receiving training on its application for overdose situations,” deputies wrote. “The purchase of Narcan was made possible by funds received from the Oregon Department of Justice.”
