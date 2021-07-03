Tennant Fire containment increases to 17% as crews prioritize hard to reach areas

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — The Tennant Fire is burning 9,836 acres, containment has reached 17%, and there’s still much more work to be done, for the nearly 750 firefighters assigned to the fire.
They say crews prioritized the Juanita Lake and Bray areas Friday. Those are the two pockets of heat, that are in rough terrain, making it difficult to get resources into.
“Our crews have been doing an amazing job of being just really thorough and getting those spot fires and just making sure that the line we do have no is holding,” said Alison Batchelder, spokesperson for Cal Incident Management Team.
Firefighters say there have been structures lost.
This includes 2 homes, 1 commercial structure, and 1 other outbuilding.
