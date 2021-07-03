Home
Lava Fire now almost 24k acres, drops 1% in containment

WEED, Calif. — Even the slight drop in temperatures has helped firefighters continue to make progress on the Lava Fire, burning in Siskiyou County.

As of Friday night, the lava fire is at 23,849 acres.

After more accurate mapping, it went down in containment, to 26% contained.

Crews focused on the Shasta Vista area and the south end of the fire Friday.

“The temperatures have dropped a couple of degrees every day pretty much and so it’s gotten a little bit less hot it’s gotten a little bit less windy, so that’s aided in crews being able to make a lot of progress,” said Michelle Carbonaro, a spokesperson for California Incident Management Team.

Friday night, California Incident Management Team 14 is transferring command to a type 1 Incident Management Team.

The Lava Fire was started by lightning last week. Over 1,600 firefighters are working to contain the fire.

