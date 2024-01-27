Thai Bistro closing its doors after 24 years of service

MEDFORD, Ore.- Thai Bistro is closing its doors after serving the community for 24 years.

According to a Facebook post made by the restaurant, its last day open will be January 27th. It wrote that the loss of loyal employees makes the closing even more difficult, and they thank all the customers who have supported them throughout the years. Bookkeeper and Former Owner of the business, Sandra Buakheio says it’s just too expensive to keep the doors open.

“It’s hard for smaller businesses, even though it’s a big restaurant, it’s still like a mom-and-popshop. so, the cost to operate is getting really expensive and hard still to find people that want to work,” Buakheio said.

Many comments under the post expressed how sad folks are to see the restaurant close, some even asking for cooking classes. Buakheio told NBC5 Senior Sam’s is buying the restaurant space, and the current owners of Thai Bistro will move to a new space in the building to open a Mexican market.

