Oregon’s 2024 State of Tobacco report shows mixed results

OREGON – The 22nd annual State of Tobacco came out this week, and Oregon had one rank that stood out among the rest.

While Oregon was one of the top states in the nation for categories like smoke free air and tobacco prevention, it received a failing grade for the sale of flavored tobacco products.

It was one of 45 states to have a failing grade.

The American Lung Association says in order to pass this category, a state would have to have legislation in place banning the sale of flavored tobacco products, including menthol products.

American Lung Association’s Carrie Nyssen says there was legislation on the table last year that didn’t get passed due to the Senate walkout.

“During the 2023 legislative session, we did have legislation to restrict the sale of flavored tobacco products and we had some great hearings, we had some great momentum,” Nyssen said. “We don’t have a bill in 2024 but we’re hoping in 2025 we can once again introduce this legislation.”

Nyssen says there is no bill this year because of the shorter legislative session.

Two counties in Oregon – Washington and Multnomah counties – have already passed legislation banning flavored tobacco sales.

Those ordinances have yet to be put in action due to legal challenges.

