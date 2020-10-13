The American Red Cross has helped nearly 900 southern Oregonians find emergency housing

MEDFORD, Ore. — The American Red Cross has helped nearly 900 southern Oregonians displaced by the Almeda fire to find some type of emergency housing.
According to the Red Cross, as of this afternoon, 898 people have reached out to the organization to register for help finding housing. A spokesperson for the Red Cross says it’s extending emergency housing to people whose homes have been verified to be destroyed or suffered major damage.
She says temporary housing by the Red Cross includes overnight hotel stays and for others, a stay in an RV park. She says they encourage anyone displaced by the fire to reach out and register for help.
“It is our honor and pleasure to provide the community with comfort and hope, it is our job as an organization to come in and help through this process,” said spokesperson, Johanna King.
King says the Red Cross is beginning to work on providing referrals and resources to connect people with long-term housing. Aside from helping people find emergency housing, the Red Cross is continuing to offer mental health services, spiritual care and health services.
If you need help from the Red Cross, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or 1-800-733-2767.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.