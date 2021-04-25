The city of Medford hosts a job fair for positions within the city

MEDFORD, Ore. — The city of Medford hosted its first job fair Saturday afternoon outside of city hall.
DJ Gemineye broadcasted live from the event, there was a raffle giveaway and kiosks were all set up for attendees.
Public Works, Planning, IT, Utility Billing, Parks and Rec, Development Services and the police department were all represented.
There are part-time, seasonal and full-time career opportunities.
The city’s human resources director said competition for employees is stiff right now and this is the best time to get a foot in the door.
“A lot of things are being subsidized by the effects of COVID, the pandemic created higher levels of unemployment, but that will only last so long and then people will need to have something they can utilize for the future,” Director of Human Resources, Bonnie Barasch, said.
Head to the city’s website to see which positions are still open for anyone who missed out on the fair, but is still interested in landing a job.
