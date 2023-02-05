The competition heats up at Central Point’s Bones and Barrels event

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Ten of the best barbecue chefs in the valley competed against one other this weekend at Central Point’s Bones and Barrels event.

Barbecue lovers packed the Jackson County Expo, to get a taste of some of the best ribs around, and to experience some unique drink samples, a full Bloody Mary bar, and live entertainment.

The ten competitors are fighting for a piece of a $19,000 prize, which will be split between the people and the judge’s choices for who made the best ribs.

“I feel like we’re going to take second, maybe first. I like good competition it makes it more Interesting,” said Margie Ibarra with Shelbyville Char-N-Grill.

“They asked us if we wanted to participate in the competition, we aren’t actually in the competition we are just doing it for fun,” said Mike Fletcher with MC Bacon.

Fletcher says this was his first time cooking at an event like this, and that he plans to throw his hat in the ring next year.

The event wrapped up tonight with a date night full of fun games and even more food and drinks.