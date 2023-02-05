Seafood restaurants relieved as crab season begins

BROOKINGS, Ore. – After two months of delays, the Southern Oregon commercial crab season has officially begun.

Before February 2nd, Southern Oregon restaurants had to get their crabs from California or further north, leading to an inconsistent supply, making it impossible to fill some orders.

We reached out to Catalyst Seafood in Brookings, which had been getting its crab from California.

Now that the local season has kicked off, it expects all the boats offshore will draw more customers to spend time at the restaurant.

“It got pretty tight there, we missed all the holiday markets, and everything got delayed. Yesterday we were getting crab orders and we couldn’t fill them, and now we can, and we will be able to,” said William Goergen, Owner of Catalyst Seafood.

Goergen said crab prices directly off the boat are down this year to about $2 a pound from $5 last year.

He said the crabs he’s been seeing so far this season are big and full.