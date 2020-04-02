Home
The difference between allergies and coronavirus, according to a local allergist

MEDFORD, Ore. — As fears run rampant around the pandemic, a local allergist is reminding people that someone who sneezes next to you may not be sick with coronavirus – they may be experiencing allergies.

Dr. Ryan Israelsen works at the Allergy and Asthma Center of Southern Oregon.

He says allergy symptoms are becoming more apparent since tree pollen peaks in march.

“We see in our office patients with a cough, runny nose, itchy, watery eyes and a lot of those are allergy symptoms. Allergies will not cause a fever,” said Dr. Israelsen.

He also wants to warn people with asthma to stay on top of using their inhalers during the pandemic.

