The difference between allergies and coronavirus, according to a local allergist

Dr. Ryan Israelsen works at the Allergy and Asthma Center of Southern Oregon.
He says allergy symptoms are becoming more apparent since tree pollen peaks in march.
“We see in our office patients with a cough, runny nose, itchy, watery eyes and a lot of those are allergy symptoms. Allergies will not cause a fever,” said Dr. Israelsen.
He also wants to warn people with asthma to stay on top of using their inhalers during the pandemic.
