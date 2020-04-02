Ways to cope with coronavirus anxiety

ASHLAND, Ore. — NBC5 News spoke with a local psychologist about ways to deal with the anxiety we’re all feeling.
Dr. Doug Smith uses an acronym called ‘RAIN,’ the ‘R’ is to recognize the feelings you have emotionally and where that anxiety may be hurting you physically. ‘A’ is being able to accept how you’re feeling. ‘I’ is to investigate how you’re feeling and why.
Most important, he says, the ‘N’ stands for nurture yourself.
“Having a sense of self compassion in this moment of loving kindness towards yourself and recognizing that we are all in this together. I mean, it takes a community effort to nurture each other,” said Dr. Smith.
Dr. Smith says we all have ways to cope, whether it’s going for a jog or taking a walk.
He says to find what works for you.
