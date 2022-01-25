OHSU: JaCo/JoCo has most Covid hospitalizations in state per capita

SOUTHERN OREGON — The latest OHSU forecast is out and there is some good news, despite the Omicron surge. There is a slight reduction in hospitalizations statewide.

While that’s good news for the state, we’re learning southern Oregon doesn’t stack up as well. The updated projection expects a peak of roughly 1,550 people hospitalized as of February 1st. That’s about 100 people fewer and four days later than last week’s forecast, according to OHSU.

Dr. Peter Graven publishes the predictions, he says the lower number and later date represents the behavioral response from people working to prevent the spread. Despite that, he says Region five, which makes up Jackson and Josephine County currently has the most people hospitalized per capita in the state.

“These next two to three weeks particularly in the southern Oregon area are going to be pretty extreme,” said Dr. Graven.

Over the next few weeks, Dr. Graven expects hospital numbers to go down.