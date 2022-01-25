You tested positive for COVID-19, now what?

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. —With the Omicron variant continuing to spread across the region, we’re learning about what to do, if you’re awaiting test results.

The Omicron variant continues to make itself known in southern Oregon and northern California. Klamath County Public Health says it’s an interesting time because the quarantine or isolation period is 5 days and in many cases, it takes longer than that to receive test results.

“For people who are using the drive-thru or the old fashion swab that has to be sent off, in most days that is going to take around 7 days potentially longer to get those results,” says Valeree Lane with Klamath County Public Health.

Lane says because Omicron is so contagious, it’s safe to assume that if you’re having symptoms, you probably have Omicron. If you are sick with Covid, Lane says quarantine and isolation are five days. The day you start having symptoms is day zero.

“Stay home for five days and if you have a fever that hasn’t broken within that 5th day you need to be fever-free for 24 hours before you break your quarantine isolation period,” said Lane.

She says at the point you are able to leave the house, even if you’re still waiting on test results. However, your employer can still request a negative test to return to work.

In the meantime, Lane says to take every opportunity to care for yourself.

Klamath County Public Health says most people with Covid have mild illness and can recover at home without medical care. If you have trouble breathing or are experiencing other emergency warning signs, seek medical help.