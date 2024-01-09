The Mt. Ashland Ski Area opens along with other snowy locations

MEDFORD, Ore.- The Mt. Ashland Ski Area opens Thursday, January 11th.

Mt. Ashland announced on its website that it plans to open to the public on its 60th anniversary. This year, the ski area has added an extra night of Twilight Ski, which is usually only on Thursdays and Fridays. Skiers and snow boarders can now head to the mountains for Twilight Ski on Saturday nights as well, starting January 18th.

Although he was hopeful for a December opening, Mt. Ashland Ski Area’s General Manager Andrew Gast says he’s not worried about there not being enough snow.

“The winter looks really good,” Gast said, “we talked about a lot of those winters we don’t open until January. Even those winters, we usually are still open until April, so it’s going to be several months of good winter here”.

On opening day, it will also have its Day Onesie event, in which anyone who shows up in a onesie can get a prize. Gast says it’ll have plenty of snow by Thursday for people to get their skiing and boarding on.

Mt. Ashland also reminds folks it closed all admittance to the ski area for uphill access until it is open, as grooming machines are working to make the park safe.

Meanwhile, Mt. Shasta Ski Park is opening January 10th. While it is excited to open, it also says snow conditions are still low and asks people to stick to the open run.

For those interested in other winter activities, Lake of the Woods announced on Facebook that their Great Meadow Snow Park is open. Snowshoers, snow mobile riders, and sledders are welcome to get a day pass for $6.

Diamond Lake Resort saw more snowfall as well. The resort says it’s confident the tubing hill will open up on January 12th, but you can get tickets now.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.