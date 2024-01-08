New skills program at Bonanza Jr./Sr. High School

BONANZA, Ore. – Students at Bonanza Jr./Sr. High School are learning some skilled trades thanks to a new pre-apprenticeship program.

Klamath County School District says this two-year program allows students to earn a certificate to enter fields such as carpentry and construction.

The program which started at Henley High School, expanded to Bonanza last fall, and it’s already seen great success.

It’s all possible thanks to a $500,000 grant from the Oregon Department of Education and the Bureau of Labor and Industries.

