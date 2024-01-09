Masked machete man who chased students at Tulelake High in custody

Posted by Lauren Pretto January 8, 2024

TULELAKE, Cal.- The man who allegedly chased a group of elementary students around Tulelake High School’s track with a rope and machete is in custody.

25 year old Perry Byrdia Martin is being held at Klamath county Jail without bail. Martin is currently being charged as a fugitive from other state.

NBC5 previously reported a letter was sent to parents in the district saying a suspect was arrested after his vehicle was caught on video near the high school’s track.

