The OHA and DEQ will monitor Oregon beaches for bacteria next year

MEDFORD, Ore.- The OHA and DEQ will monitor several Oregon Beaches for bacteria next year.

The Oregon Beach Monitoring Program (OBMP) has finalized a list of beaches to be monitored for unsafe levels of bacteria for the 2024/2025 season. The Oregon Health Authority says the list was created based on high recreational use, nearby pollution hazards, public input and previously measured high bacteria levels.

The beaches in Coos County include Bastendorff Beach and Sunset Bay SP Beach, which are both in Coos Bay. The beaches in Curry County include Hubbard Creek Beach in Port Orford and Harris Beach, Mill Beach and Crissey Field Recreation Site, which are all in Brookings.

