The Oregon State Fire Marshal awards $6M in grants to help districts hire

MEDFORD, Ore.- The Oregon State Fire Marshal is awarding $6 million in grants to 191 fire agencies across the state.

According to John Hendricks, Public Affairs Specialist with the Oregon State Fire Marshal, this grant funding is from the Wildfire Season Staffing Grant program. This funding is to help fire districts boost staffing ahead of the wildfire season. Each fire agency is eligible for up to $35,000 depending on its needs. Hendricks says improving staffing means response times are quicker and fire are contained more effectively.

“A lot of fire districts across Oregon, especially in rural communities, they depend on volunteer firefighters,” Hendricks said, “They have day jobs, they have families and so having the ability to staff a fire station with folks is huge for communities.”

Hendricks says all Oregonians need to play their part in preventing fires by keeping an eye out for warning signs and being responsible with burns.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.