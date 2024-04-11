“Empowered By You” Owner Talks on Sexual Assault Prevention Month – Sunrise

MEDFORD, Ore. — April is both Sexual Assault Prevention Month and Child Abuse Prevention Month. This morning on Sunrise, Misty Wright, owner of Empowered by YOU, joined anchor Natalie Sirna to talk about how people can stay prepared or respond to those things.

Empowered by YOU is based out of Klamath Falls, and offers classes and workshops taught by Misty on self defense and personal safety. Its goal is to empower and equip women with the knowledge and tools to stay safe in any situation.

If you are experiencing Sexual Assault, call 911, your local police, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).

If you are experiencing or know someone experiencing Child Abuse, call 911, your local police, or 855-503-SAFE (7233).

For more information, watch the interview above or visit Misty’s website empoweredbyyousafetywithmisty.com.

