Theft of cultural artifacts on the rise

SOUTHERN OREGON —Illegal activities involving cultural artifacts are on the rise, this according Oregon State Police and the Bureau of Land Management.

The BLM says in Southern Oregon, there are several new cases involving the illegal search for archaeological artifacts, like arrowheads.

According to the BLM, cultural materials on public lands may not be removed, damaged, disturbed, excavated, or transferred without a permit from their office.

It says Oregon State Police Troopers have written several citations, they are also working on ways to track the locations of these artifacts.

