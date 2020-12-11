Home
Excellence in Business Awards goes virtual

Excellence in Business Awards goes virtual

Local News Top Stories ,

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore— An awards event pushed back by the fires in September, is finally taking place.

It’s honoring the talents and achievements of companies and individuals, who are succeeding in business.

The Chamber of Medford and Jackson County, is hosting its annual Excellence in Business Awards next week.

The virtual event is open and free to the public, and all are welcome to celebrate this year’s winners.

It features special guests, Congressman Greg Walden and Medford Mayor Gary Wheeler, along with a list of celebrity guests.

“This is the one time out of the year where we push pause and we say thank you to the business community for all the great things they do, and what better year to do that than this year,” says Medford Jackson County Chamber of Commerce CEO and President Brad Hicks.

The celebration is on December 15th, at 5:30 p.m.

You can watch it on the Chamber’s website or Facebook page.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »