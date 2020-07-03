Themed weekend events aim to bring business to Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. — With tourism suffering during the coronavirus pandemic, Ashland businesses are hoping for a boost with a new series of summer themed-events.
“We really want to accentuate different parts of Ashland,” Katharine Cato, Ashland Chamber of Commerce, said.
Themed weekend events are coming to Ashland through the Ashland Summer Celebration.
“We really want this sense of discover each weekend to be new, whether it’s families or getting outside or the art of the music,” Cato said.
The summer series of events officially kicks off next week with a new themed weekend until the end of September. From wine showcasings to Harry Potter’s birthday party to the fall harvest festival, the Ashland Chamber of Commerce says there is fun for all ages.
“We’re all working cooperatively together to bring vitality back, safely into the downtown, also creating those outside spaces,” Cato said.
The goal is to get people to support local businesses, but with COVID-19 restrictions, there are still safety protocols to follow. Businesses will be able to use the parking spaces in front of their store to allow for distancing.
“There will also be hand washing stations dispersed throughout downtown,” Cato said.
The July fourth holiday weekend has it’s own celebrations, with restaurants and businesses taking over the plaza to celebrate independence day.
All business offerings can be found the Ashland Chamber of Commerce’s website, under Ashland Summer Celebration.
