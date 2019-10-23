Thieves traveling along I-5 target local gyms

MEDFORD, Ore. – While local residents are in the gym, thieves may be breaking into their cars.
Three cars were broken into between Orange Theory Fitness and Superior Athletic Club in Medford just last week. Medford Police say it’s pretty common for thieves to target gyms along the I-5 corridor. With the thieves traveling, it’s hard for police to track down suspects.
Orange Theory Fitness says they haven’t had an issue with break-ins in the past, but now they’re going to start warning customers to be careful.
“We recommend people bring in their most valuable information into the studios since we do have the lockers that self lock themselves. That would probably be the best sport for somebody to bring their stuff in just so that they’re not in harms way in the parking lot,” Nicole Schaller, OTF Head Coach, said.
Medford Police say they’re looking for two African American males driving a white Kia Optima with Washington license plates, connected to a car break in outside Superior Athletic Club.
