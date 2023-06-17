Thousands of country music lovers packed the Rogue Music Festival

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – The Jackson County Fairgrounds were packed Friday night, for the start of the Rogue Music Festival.

More than 12,000 county music fans from all over the region were at the Expo, for the start of the two-day concert.

Festivalgoers had a blast visiting all the vendors and booths while listening to Friday night’s headliner, Eric Church.

“It’s great it’s so fun it’s the best thing ever. I was really excited for both Chis Janson and Eric Church tonight and then Brothers Osborne and Carrie Underwood tomorrow everybody pretty much,” said Kailey Brown.

The Rogue Music Festival continues Sunday, June 17th, with Frank Ray starting off the show at 1:15.

The festival wraps up Sunday night with a huge performance by Carrie Underwood.

