Grants Pass enjoys live entertainment at 6th annual Porchfest

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Grants Pass held the 6th annual Porchfest event Saturday…bringing music, food, and art to the community.

“It’s a fundraising event for our rotary club,” said event organizer Doug Walker. “all the proceeds go to youth activities in the community.”

After first beginning on the East Coast…Walker said a California woman brought Porchfest to Grants Pass when she moved to the area.

“I believe the first Porchfest was in Syracuse, New York 20 something years ago,” Walker said.

Now…it’s a chance for the community to come together and enjoy free music.

If you missed this year’s Porchfest, Walker says it is always held the day before Father’s Day.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.