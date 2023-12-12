Threats to School Districts in Coos County

COOS BAY, Ore. – According to the Bandon School District they received threatening messages and called an early release day.

The superintendent for the Coquille School District says schools across the state have been receiving emails regarding a bomb threat, believed to be a hoax sent from Singapore.

Schools remained in session.

The North Bend School District says they did not receive any such threats.

Coos Bay police investigated a similar threat to the Coos Bay School District and says there was no credible threat at this time.

Brookings Harbor School District also received the email and ended the school day early.

