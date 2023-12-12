Victim of North Medford soup can attack dies, suspect faces murder charges

MEDFORD, Ore. – The victim who was attacked with a soup can back in November has died from her injuries.

According to Medford Police, Jessa D. Delyon, 51 was taken off life support and passed away on Tuesday, December 5.

The suspect, Anthony Siple, 22 now faces two counts of Murder in the Second Degree along with multiple other charges. He has been in the Jackson County Jail since the North Medford attack on November 18.

On that morning, police say they received several emergency calls, including one from Siple himself. He told dispatchers he had just assaulted a woman and when officers arrived, they found him walking away from the area, carrying evidence that he had been involved in an attack.

Officers also found Delyon in serious condition.

MPD’s Lt. Geoff Kirkpatrick said, “that’s the belief at this point in time, that they had no prior knowledge of each other, and that this was a random assault. She did not know him, and we do not believe that he knew her.”

Siple also faces Manslaughter in the First Degree and Robbery in the First Degree.

