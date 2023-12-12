Josephine County Library District to File Injunction

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – The Josephine Community Library District is taking legal action to try to reverse a decision made by county commissioners last week.

During that meeting, county commissioners allowed a homeowner to be able to opt out of the district.

A spokesperson for the library district Rachele Selvig told us Friday the board has asked for an injunction and a writ of review to be filed with the Josephine County Circuit Court.

She says her biggest concern is the future of the library district and the impact that has on the community considering they were the ones who voted for a library district back in 2017.

“That was what the voters wanted to have happen. And by opting out of it, I believe that that is, like I said, undermining the will of the voters and also, you know, pushing a particular agenda regarding libraries,” said Selvig, who is the library district’s board president.

She says if it wasn’t for the community support the district wouldn’t exist and that their support over the years has helped the district grow and thrive.

Additionally, Selvig is worried the trickle down effect this could have, should it happened in other districts. That could be detrimental. She says.

