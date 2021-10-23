Three arrested at Grants Pass massage parlor connected to prostitution, human trafficking

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Three people are arrested after police said a massage parlor was involved in prostitution and human trafficking. It all happened Thursday after an undercover officer went into the business confirming the suspensions.
“We’ve had an ongoing investigation it just so happened we did an undercover operation that resulted in these arrests,” said Lt. Jeff Hattersley with the Grants Pass Police.
He said this was a year long investigation. Generally speaking, he said leaders of these types of establishments don’t act alone.
“Many massage parlors involved in human trafficking will rotate victims through different locations. When [the] police get wind that prostitution is going on all the sudden the victims are moved before the police can get in,” said Lt. Hattersley.
Police say there was only one victim at the time they arrested three people.
While Grants Pass’ Women’s Crisis Support Team was on standby that day, they told NBC5 News they weren’t called to the scene.
“Trafficking is real. Human trafficking, labor trafficking, sex trafficking it’s happening in Southern Oregon,” said Executive Director, Ray Dinkins said it’s important for our area to have resources for trafficking victims. Both in the initial response, which is what their agency does, and long-term resources for victims to work through their trauma.
The three people arrested are facing a number of charges including promoting prostitution.
