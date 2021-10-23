Home
Man jailed, charged with criminally negligent homicide in Chiloquin

CHILOQUIN, Ore. — Around 10 p.m. on October 22, Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to assist Chiloquin Fire & Rescue on a call in the 300 block of Wasco Ave. in Chiloquin.

A KCSO deputy says they were in the area and began CPR with EMT’s on 22-year-old Gabriel Moreno from Chiloquin. He was later pronounced deceased at the scene. The Klamath County Major Crime Team was activated, detectives from KCSO, Klamath Falls Police and Oregon State Police, conducted the investigation and were assisted by the Klamath County District Attorney’s Office.

Police say the incident was the result of an altercation between Moreno and 36-year-old Shay Michael Treetop from Chiloquin. Police say Treetop was taken into custody and is lodged at the Klamath County Jail charged with Criminally Negligent Homicide.

