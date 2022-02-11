Three businesses opening up a new 3 in 1 space in downtown Medford

MEDFORD, —Three businesses are collaborating in downtown Medford, to create a new spot, that has a little bit of everything! The downtown Medford Association says Over Easy, Port Distilling, and Herb Flour Patisserie are teaming up to make it happen.

The corner of Main and Bartlett will go by the name Sunnyside during the day, and On the Rocks for evenings. Sunnyside will offer coffee and pastries in the morning, and On the Rocks will feature spirits and craft cocktails in the evening.

It hopes to open in the coming weeks, according to the Downtown Medford Association.