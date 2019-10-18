Three Rivers schools asking for thoughts on 4-day week

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Over 500 districts in 25 states have four-day weeks, Three Rivers could be next.
The district is currently asking for student, staff and community feedback on the idea through an online survey.
Three Rivers School District Superintendent, Dave Valenzuela, said over the next few months the district will ask stakeholders, other four-day districts and employees on what it would mean to make the move.
“Just get a poll,” Valenzuela said, “what do people think? Are people in generally supportive of a four-day school week? What do they want to see happen on that fifth day,” he said. “Would people want to see daycare or enrichment activities, more CTE or STEM activities on that fifth day.” Valenzuela also said the extra day could also be used for credit recovery and intervention.
The district said it travels about 10,000 miles per day across the district, moving to a four-day week could save an initial 650,000 to 800,000 dollars.
Nicole Costantino is a reporter and weather forecaster for NBC5 News. She comes to us from Phoenix, Arizona where she graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. She also received a minor in Meteorology.
Before coming to NBC5 News Nicole was an anchor, weathercaster and reporter at KAET in Phoenix, AZ. In college, she interned for CBS Evening News in New York City and the NBC4 Investigative Team in Los Angeles.
In her free time, you can find Nicole cheering on her Sun Devils and exploring the Pacific Northwest. Feel free to send story ideas and chocolate chip cookie recipes to her on Facebook (@NicoleCostantino) or Twitter (@NicCostantino).