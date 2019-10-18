Home
Three Rivers schools asking for thoughts on 4-day week

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Over 500 districts in 25 states have four-day weeks, Three Rivers could be next.

The district is currently asking for student, staff and community feedback on the idea through an online survey.

Three Rivers School District Superintendent, Dave Valenzuela, said over the next few months the district will ask stakeholders, other four-day districts and employees on what it would mean to make the move.

“Just get a poll,” Valenzuela said, “what do people think? Are people in generally supportive of a four-day school week? What do they want to see happen on that fifth day,” he said. “Would people want to see daycare or enrichment activities, more CTE or STEM activities on that fifth day.” Valenzuela also said the extra day could also be used for credit recovery and intervention.

The district said it travels about 10,000 miles per day across the district, moving to a four-day week could save an initial 650,000 to 800,000 dollars.

You can take the survey here.

