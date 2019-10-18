Vape businesses react to court ruling

MEDFORD, Ore. – Another twist in the vape ban saga as the Oregon Court of Appeals issues a stay in the ban on flavored tobacco vaping products sold under the Oregon Health Authority.
It’s a win for tobacco-based vape shops but the ban remains for flavored marijuana vaping products regulated by the Oregon Liqour Control Commission.
The original ban was supposed to cover all flavored vaping products for six months.
Marijuana retailers say it’s unfair because the only difference in their flavored products which are still banned—is the addition of THC.
Bonnie Elliott-Marsh with Cannabiz Experience said, “I’m not understanding the stay for tobacco flavoring because they’re using the same flavoring as we’re using in these vapes, so I’m not understanding why the tobacco industry gets a stay and we do not.”
The Oregon Health Authority said it will temporarily suspend its enforcement of the ban on tobacco vaping products but plans to work on legislative proposals that increases oversight of the industry and discourage oregonians from vaping.