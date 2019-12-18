Home
Three Rivers SD discusses 4-day school week

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — The Three Rivers School District is meeting Wednesday to discuss a proposed four-day school week.

After gathering public opinion through surveys and open meetings, the district will be discussing an action item to vote on at their next meeting in January.

The superintendent says the extra day could be used for credit recovery and intervention. The district estimates moving to a four-day week could save an initial $650,000 to $800,000.

The meeting is at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the district office in Grants Pass.

