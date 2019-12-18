Home
Ashland approves $2.9m bond for pool, sport courts

ASHLAND, Ore. — Plans to rebuild Daniel Meyer pool in Ashland have been approved.

Ashland City Council approved a nearly $3 million bond Tuesday evening, which would be used to rebuild the pool, build pickle ball courts and resurface Hunter Park tennis courts.

As for how they’d pay for it, Ashland Parks and Rec wants to use its portion of the food and beverage tax, which is 25 percent of the total food and beverage tax collected city-wide.

