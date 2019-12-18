Ashland approves $2.9m bond for pool, sport courts

ASHLAND, Ore. — Plans to rebuild Daniel Meyer pool in Ashland have been approved.
Ashland City Council approved a nearly $3 million bond Tuesday evening, which would be used to rebuild the pool, build pickle ball courts and resurface Hunter Park tennis courts.
As for how they’d pay for it, Ashland Parks and Rec wants to use its portion of the food and beverage tax, which is 25 percent of the total food and beverage tax collected city-wide.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor's Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology. In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she's not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.