Three Southern Oregon museums receive American Rescue Plan Act grant

PHOENIX, Ore. – Three museums in Southern Oregon are getting grants to expand. It’s all thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act.

The Eagle Point Museum, Phoenix Historical Society Museum, and the Siskiyou Smokejumper Base Museum are all part of the Southern Oregon Heritage Museums.

Now they are getting over $30,000 to increase content relating to equity, as well as improve access to its facilities.

“This funding is allowing us to create stories and exhibits and to make these available to a wider community and a broader community than we have been able to in the past,” said Maureen Flanagan Battistella, Grants Writer and Facilitator for Southern Oregon University.

The Eagle Point Museum is creating an exhibit on John Matthews a black immigrant and early settler who ventured to Eagle Point. The Phoenix Historical Society Museum is expanding its stories on the Hispanic population. The Siskiyou Smokejumper Base Museum in Cave Junction is being ADA compliant and expanding its content for Spanish speakers.