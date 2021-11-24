Three Southern Oregon museums receive American Rescue Plan Act grant

Katie Streit
Posted by by Katie Streit November 23, 2021 2 Min Read
Last Updated:November 23, 2021

PHOENIX, Ore. – Three museums in Southern Oregon are getting grants to expand. It’s all thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act.

The Eagle Point Museum, Phoenix Historical Society Museum, and the Siskiyou Smokejumper Base Museum are all part of the Southern Oregon Heritage Museums.

Now they are getting over $30,000 to increase content relating to equity, as well as improve access to its facilities.

“This funding is allowing us to create stories and exhibits and to make these available to a wider community and a broader community than we have been able to in the past,” said Maureen Flanagan Battistella, Grants Writer and Facilitator for Southern Oregon University.

The Eagle Point Museum is creating an exhibit on John Matthews a black immigrant and early settler who ventured to Eagle Point. The Phoenix Historical Society Museum is expanding its stories on the Hispanic population. The Siskiyou Smokejumper Base Museum in Cave Junction is being ADA compliant and expanding its content for Spanish speakers.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Katie Streit
Katie Streit
View More Posts
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university's political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster's Foundation. Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]