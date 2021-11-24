What NOT to do when frying a turkey

MEDFORD. Ore. – Local fire departments are reminding people not to start a fire while cooking their Thanksgiving meal.

One of the most common ways to start a fire is to fry a turkey incorrectly.

When frying a turkey, make sure to fry the turkey outside on a solid level surface, as well as a safe distance away from buildings and flammable materials. It’s also important to have a dry turkey that is thawed completely before putting it in oil, as well as not overfilling the fryer with oil.

Medford Fire also says to keep a fire extinguisher nearby in case of any mishaps. In the case of a fire, the agency says if possible block off any rooms so the fire doesn’t expand throughout the house. Of course, call 911 in case of an emergency.