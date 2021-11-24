What NOT to do when frying a turkey

Katie Streit
Katie Streit November 23, 2021
Last Updated:November 23, 2021

MEDFORD. Ore. – Local fire departments are reminding people not to start a fire while cooking their Thanksgiving meal.

One of the most common ways to start a fire is to fry a turkey incorrectly.

When frying a turkey, make sure to fry the turkey outside on a solid level surface, as well as a safe distance away from buildings and flammable materials. It’s also important to have a dry turkey that is thawed completely before putting it in oil, as well as not overfilling the fryer with oil.

Medford Fire also says to keep a fire extinguisher nearby in case of any mishaps. In the case of a fire, the agency says if possible block off any rooms so the fire doesn’t expand throughout the house. Of course, call 911 in case of an emergency.

 

Katie Streit
Katie Streit
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university's political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster's Foundation. Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]