Tickets on sale now for OSF’s first live in person performance in 15 months

ASHLAND, Ore. —Tickets are now on sale for the Oregon Shakespeare Festival’s first live in-person performance of the season. For the first time in nearly 15 months, pre-sale tickets are now available for OSF.
Right now only OSF members and donors can get tickets. It’s reopening on July 1st, Fannie: The Music and Life of Fannie Lou Hamer, at the Elizabethan Theatre.
NBC5 News first told you last month, that OSF would welcome back in-person audiences. Masking and social distance will still be required, but those rules could change. David Schmitz, OSF’s Executive Director, says the company’s thrilled to be back.
“It is really exciting to be back on stage after more than a year with our stage completely dark and to be coming back with the show that we’re coming back with is also super exciting, it’s a musical its vibrant, a really exciting production,” said Schmitz.
Tickets for the production will be available to the general public on Friday. But an inside tip, if you donate to the website, you can claim your tickets before Friday.
Tickets are available at a reduced cost to teachers and first responders.
To get your ticket, visit osfashland.org
