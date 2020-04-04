Timber Products employee tested positive for coronavirus

MEDFORD, Ore. – Timber Products is putting a temporary hold on production at it’s particle board facility in Medford due to an employee testing . It says an employee tested positive for coronavirus.
Chris Knowles, Director of Marketing for the company confirmed a Medford employee tested positive.
During the temporary closure the company will clean the building.
The plan Knowles says is for the faculty to open back up on Monday.
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]