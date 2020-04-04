Home
Jackson County helping expand non-profit

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Jackson County is partnering with various community organizations to help the most vulnerable members in our area get the help they need.

Jackson County is helping purchase nearly 5,000 additional meals for the program ‘Food & Friends, also known as ‘Meals on Wheels.’

The program helps deliver food to seniors, as well as people with disabilities.

If you’d like to volunteer contact or learn more about the resources visit adrcoforegon.org.

