Time to prep your car for rainy weather

Now is the time to get ready for whatever this season brings, it’s that time of year when constant rain and water on the roads is the usual. That means it’s also time to prep your car for the conditions.
“We didn’t really see the increase until now, you know, once this rain starts to hit,”
observed Brett Ellis, who works at Les Schwab tires in Medford.
He says the store often sees an uptick in business in October. This year, the cold weather is hitting a little later.
“Primarily, they’re coming in here for studded snow tires, non-studded snow tires, any sort of wet weather traction device,” explained Ellis.
Studded tire season officially began November 1st. Ellis says it’s smart to get them now before the big rush when that first snow falls, but the Oregon Department of Transportation says they aren’t necessary for rainy weather.
Here are ODOT’s tips for driving in the rain:
- Slow down, especially through high water.
- Watch for hydroplaning conditions. If you do start to hydroplane, ease off the gas and gently apply the brakes.
- Keep your distance and turn on your headlights to improve visibility.
When it comes to maintaining your vehicle:
- Replace wiper blades regularly.
- Make sure your defroster works.
- Check your brakes.
- Make sure your tires are in good condition.
If anyone has more questions, Ellis says he can help.
“You got any concerns, come on down!”
According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, studded tires can actually damage the roads before it gets icy and snowy. Les Schwab says it offers other options like snow tires without studs.
The following gives more information on vehicles and roads during the rainy/snowy season: http://www.oregon.gov/odot/pages/winter-driving.aspx