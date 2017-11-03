Caught on camera: Suspected shooter arrested

MT. SHASTA, Cal. – A suspect is in custody after Mount Shasta Police say an unoccupied vehicle was shot at, the whole thing caught on camera.
The incident happened around 5 p.m. yesterday at the 400 block of North Mount Shasta Boulevard. The shooting recorded on nearby surveillance cameras.
Police arrested 20 year old Jimmy Jorgensen. He was booked into the Siskiyou County Jail on charges of stalking and unlawful discharge of a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle.
Police have not recovered the gun or the silver gray Mitsubishi Eclipse in this case.
If you know anything about the car that was shot, you are asked to call police.
