Toddler in critical condition after near drowning in Applegate River

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. —A 2-year-old boy is in critical condition Tuesday night after an incident in the Applegate River.
It happened around 6:15 Sunday night.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says it happened on the south side of the Cantral Buckley Bridge in the Applegate River.
We’re told a parent briefly turned their back, and the 2-year-old was taken downstream by the current.
Police say the boy was eventually pulled from the water 5 to 10 minutes after going missing, downstream at a big circle of rocks.
JCSO says he is currently at a Portland hospital.
