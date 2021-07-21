Home
Toddler in critical condition after near drowning in Applegate River

Toddler in critical condition after near drowning in Applegate River

Local News Top Stories , , ,

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. —A 2-year-old boy is in critical condition Tuesday night after an incident in the Applegate River.

It happened around 6:15 Sunday night.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says it happened on the south side of the Cantral Buckley Bridge in the Applegate River.

We’re told a parent briefly turned their back, and the 2-year-old was taken downstream by the current.

Police say the boy was eventually pulled from the water 5 to 10 minutes after going missing, downstream at a big circle of rocks.

JCSO says he is currently at a Portland hospital.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »