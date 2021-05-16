Tomorrow is the last day fire victims can do in-person consultations with FEMA

PHOENIX, Ore. — Tomorrow is the last day fire survivors can talk to FEMA representatives face-to-face in Phoenix.
Fire victims can go between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. to speak with a representative at the Phoenix Civic Center.
FEMA says its helped 37 fire survivors with issues or concerns around documentation, insurance denials, rental assistance, and SBA loan applications.
For more info, visit fema.gov.
