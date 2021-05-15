Home
ScienceWorks Hands-On Museum is back open!

ASHLAND, Ore. — After being closed for the last 6 months, ScienceWorks Hands-On Museum is finally re-opening its doors!

This weekend only, the museum is offering free admission to welcome everyone back.

The museum’s interim executive director, Erin Endress, says interactive exhibits are once again open to use.

She also says the children’s play area has been updated with a new Pacific Crest Trail mural.

“The staff has been looking forward to it for months, we really missed that in-person interaction with our audiences. We serve families and students and we miss having them in our spaces,” said Endress.

ScienceWorks also recently received a $10,000 sponsorship by the Alan and Priscilla Oppenheimer Foundation to support their science kit program.

For more information on the museum and its hours, visit scienceworksmuseum.org.

