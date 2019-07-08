Tour the galaxy at Crater Lake this summer

CRATER LAKE, Ore. — Over 700,000 people visit Crate Lake each year, but a new program hopes to get more people in the park at night.
It’s called “The Ranger’s Guide to the Galaxy,” and it’s guaranteed to take you out of this world.
It’s a tour through the night sky at Oregon’s iconic Crater Lake National Park. It’s both educational and breathtaking.
“For most of these tours you’ll be able to do an indoor portion of our star tour which is led by a slide show,” said Crater Lake National Park Ranger Pele LaFrance, “where you’ll see all kinds of things that you might see out here tonight and it kind of explains stargazing.”
You’ll learn about different kinds of animals at the park and different things you’ll see in the night sky.
“Then we’ll come outside and we’ll have a laser star tour, weather permitting of course,” LaFrance said, “and when the two of us are both here we also enjoy telescope time!”
LaFrance said it’s a good idea to bring warm clothes since the park gets chilly at night. “We know how lovely these night skies are,” she said, “and we’re really excited about them this year, we think everyone will really enjoy them.”
The tours will start at the Community House in Rim Village at the following dates and times, usually around 9:30 p.m.:
- Saturday, July 27, 2019 @ TBD
- Saturday, August 3, 2019 @ TBD
- Monday, August 12, 2019 @ TBD
- Saturday, August 24, 2019 @ TBD
- Saturday, August 31, 2019 @ TBD
