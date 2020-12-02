Home
Toys for Tots in need of donations this holiday season

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore— With the holidays upon us, one Jackson County holiday organization, says there is a lot of need locally.

The Salvation Army Angel Tree Program and Jackson County Toys for Tots are joining forces this year!

They recommend victims of the Almeda Fire, as well as families affected by COVID-19 to apply so they can get the assistance they need.

Families in need, can go online to the toys for tots website, and select their county, or register through the local Salvation Army.

“Anyone that has been affected by COVID, if they have to decide between paying a bill or giving a Christmas to their children, they definitely qualify and we wanna help as many families as we can to have a Christmas this year,” says Kira Zavala, with Jackson County Toys for Tots.

Toys for Tots volunteers and the Salvation Army will schedule a drive through distribution for families.

Josephine County Toys for Tots are having their distribution at the Josephine County Fairgrounds Pavilion Building on Sunday December 20 from 10-6p.m. and December 21st from 10-4p.m.

If you are looking to donate online, or drop off toys for kids, visit toys for tots.org and select your county.

