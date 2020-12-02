Slater Fire debris removal update

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Ore –The Siskiyou County Office of Emergency Services says phase 1 of debris removal has been completed, for the Slater Fire.
Rick Dean with Siskiyou County Environmental Health Department posted the information in a video on Facebook.
He says phase one includes watershed mitigation.
Now, crews are moving onto phase 2, which includes major debris removal.
Tetra Tech Consulting Firm will be organizing the debris removal. They will reach out to you at least 24 hours before cleaning up your property.
The Siskiyou County OES says you must get your right of entry form in, it can be found on the Siskiyou County OES website.
