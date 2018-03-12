Toys R Us’ restructuring, Medford store may stay open

Medford, Ore. — Toys R Us is closing a number of stores across the country. The company began an effort to restructure the business last Fall.
According to Time.com, the company announced last week 180 stores would shut their doors. There aren’t any Oregon stores listed, but some analysts worry all 800 locations may soon be closing as well.
Customers NBC5 News spoke with say they hope the Medford location remains open.
“I come here often, and I was kinda bummed that they were going to close,” Ronda Desautels said, adding an explanation. “It’s just toys, and you don’t have to be in with the rest of the crowd.”
The company issued a statement about the restructuring, click here to read it.
Natalie Weber anchors Your Place @ 7, and reports for NBC5 News at 5 and 6. She is also the spokesperson for S.O. Close to Homeless, a community discussion on homelessness in our region, started by Access and NBC5 News.
Natalie began her career in journalism as an intern with NBC5 News during her senior year at South Medford High School. Following graduation, she was promoted to Producer for the morning news broadcast for NBC’s sister station, FOX26, then to Producer for NBC5 News at Sunrise.
Natalie took a break from news to work for the Medford Police Department as a Records Specialist. However, she missed the fast-paced environment of the newsroom. Natalie moved back to her hometown of Eureka, California to start her on-air career with North Coast News KAEF ABC23 before returning once again to NBC5 News.
Natalie attended Southern Oregon University. She enjoys spending time with friends and family, getting lost in a good book, and exploring Southern Oregon.
