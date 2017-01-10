Traffic held on I-5 north of Grants Pass

Josephine County, Ore. — Heavy rain and snow prompted officials to hold traffic on Interstate 5 between Hugo and Glendale Monday evening, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
ODOT announced the re-opening hours later.
Interstate 5 at mile post 1 was also temporarily closed due to several jack-knifed trucks. Traffic has since resumed there, but with a chain requirement.
Traffic was also being held on Highway 199 on both sides of Hayes Hill (milepost 16) due to numerous crashes and spin-outs, but ODOT crews have cleared the roadway and it is once again open to traffic.
Drivers should be prepared for severe weather conditions and delays throughout the night.
Check http://www.tripcheck.com for the latest road conditions.